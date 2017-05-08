lvenru
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Removal of Bulk Waste and Electronic Equipment, Fluorescent Light Bulbs and Other Mercury-containing Waste as well as Green Garden Waste (Identification No. CA-18/326)  

Removal of Bulk Waste and Electronic Equipment, Fluorescent Light Bulbs and Other Mercury-containing Waste as well as Green Garden Waste (Identification No. CA-18/326)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Removal of Bulk Waste and Electronic Equipment, Fluorescent Light Bulbs and Other Mercury-containing Waste as well as Green Garden Waste” (Identification No. CA-18/326).

The quotations must be submitted before 19 July 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 14 and 15 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Housekeeping Manager of Technical Maintanance unit Karīna Melvere,
P: (+371) 67060431, (+371) 26619509, e-mail: K.Melvere@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Answers to the request for quotation procedure:

1_answer

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA  Eco Baltia vide  for the total transaction amount not exceeding 20000,00 EUR (excluding VAT).

   

