New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Runway Lighting Control and Monitoring System Maintenance (Identification No. SP-17/141)  

Runway Lighting Control and Monitoring System Maintenance (Identification No. SP-17/141)

 The contract has been awarded to ADB Safegate Finland Oy for the total transaction amount of EUR 51 150.00 (before VAT). 

   

