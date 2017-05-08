SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Subscription to Microsoft Dynamics (MS Navision & CRM)” (Identification No. CA-18/92).

The quotations must be submitted before 2 May 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15.1. and 15.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,

P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “Elva Baltic” for the total transaction amount of EUR 20 319.75 (excluding VAT).