Supply of Fuel (Summer and Winter) to SJSC “Riga International Airport” for Five Years (Identification No RIX 2017/495-AK)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)
Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Supply of Fuel (Summer and Winter) to SJSC “Riga International Airport” for Five Years” (Identification No RIX 2017/495-AK).

Amendments are made to the tender terms of reference.

Proposals shall be submitted before 12 April 2018; 10.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem. If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Tatjana Jakimova, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit
T: (+371) 67207100, e-mail: T.Jakimova@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Amendments No 1

Answers to the questions asked by possible applicats:

1_answer_to_the_questions

Results of the open tender procedure: based on the Procurement Committee decision, on 4 April 2018 the open tender procedure was terminated.

   
