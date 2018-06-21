SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “UATS Fireworks Migration to “Server-Client” Version ” (Identification No. CA-18/75).

The quotations must be submitted before 21 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18 and 20 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure .

Contact person : Head of airport IT solutions unit, IT Department A.Kuharjonoks

T: +371 67207361, +371 29146524, e-mail: A.Kuharjonks@riga-airport.com