hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Airport Special Equipment Insurance” (Identification No. CA-18/119).

The quotations must be submitted before 5 February 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Senior Legal officer of the Procurement Unit Vita Meimere,

P: (+371) 67207919, e-mail address: vita.meimere@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to “Compensa Vienna Insurance Group” ADB Latvijas filiāle for the total transaction amount of EUR 17 721.76 (excluding VAT).