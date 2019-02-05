lvenru
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2019 Airport Special Equipment Insurance (Identification No. CA-18/119)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Airport Special Equipment Insurance” (Identification No. CA-18/119).

The quotations must be submitted before 5 February 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Senior Legal officer of the Procurement Unit Vita Meimere,
P: (+371) 67207919, e-mail address: vita.meimere@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to “Compensa Vienna Insurance Group” ADB Latvijas filiāle for the total transaction amount of EUR 17 721.76 (excluding VAT).

   

