SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Construction of a Helipad and Expansion of Apron 2” (Identification No AK-19/46).

The tenders must be submitted before 8 July 2019, 10.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Diāna Dunda, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207686, e-mail address: D.Dunda@riga-airport.com

The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf



Annex No 2.2 to the Terms of reference - Construction of a Helipad and Expansion of Apron 2



Annex No 2.2. to the Terms of reference - Helipad - Construction Work Volumes

Results of the open tender procedure: on 14 June 2019, on the basis of a decision of the Procurement Committee, the tender was terminated due to an objective justification - substantial changes were to be made to the tender terms of reference.