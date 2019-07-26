lvenru
Expertise of the Construction Design "Technical Service Building Reconstruction" (Identification No. CA-19/56)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

 hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Expertise of the Construction Design "Technical Service Building Reconstruction"”

(Identification No. CA-19/56).

 The quotations must be submitted before 26 July 2019, 10:00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17.1. and 17.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Construction Project Manager, Project Management Unit, Infrastructure Maintenance and Development Department K.Zeiberts

P: (+371) 67207769, e-mail address:

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Annex No 8.2_1.pdf

Annex No 8.2_2.pdf


Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “Firma L4” for the total transaction amount of EUR 18 000.00 (excluding VAT).

 

   

