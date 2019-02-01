lvenru
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Kiev/Zhulyany (Wizz Air), Edinburg (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Management System for Printing Equipment (Identification No. CA-18/97)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Management System for Printing Equipment” (Identification No. CA-18/97).

The quotations must be submitted before 1 February 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1. and 17.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Support Unit Arnis Flaumanis,
P: (+371) 67207461, (+371) 25662205, e-mail address: A.Flaumanis@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to “UAB Konica Minolta Baltija” filiāle Latvijā for the total transaction amount of EUR 20 272.00 (excluding VAT).

   

