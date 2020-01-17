SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Purchase of a New Airport Fire-fighting Vehicle” (Identification No RIX 2019/289-AK).

Proposals shall be submitted before 17 January 2020; 11.00 in the Electronic Procurement System e-tender subsystem.

If the Applicant wishes to participate in the proposal opening meeting, the Applicant's representative shall present a personal identification document - an identification card (eID) or a passport.

Contact person: Julija Āboltiņa, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67060442, e-mail address: J.Aboltina@riga-airport.com

Procurement documentation is available here:

www.eis.gov.lv/EKEIS/Supplier/Procurement/28332



Results of the open tender procedure: Based on the Procurement Commitee decision, on 16 December 2019 the open tender procedure was terminated.