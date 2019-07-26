lvenru
Riga
Riga:
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2019 Research on Historical Pollution and Development of a Rehabilitation Programme (Identification No AK-19/252)  

Research on Historical Pollution and Development of a Rehabilitation Programme (Identification No AK-19/252)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg.No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces an open tender procedure “Research on Historical Pollution and Development of a Rehabilitation Programme(Identification No AK-19/252).

The tenders must be submitted before 26 July 2019, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Kristīna Bikova, procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 68806167, e-mail address: kristina.bikova@riga-airport.com

 The Terms of Reference of the tender pdf

Results of the open tender procedure: based on the Procurement Committee decision on 5 August 2019 conclusion of a transaction with AS “VentEko” with the transaction amount EUR 34 700.00 (excluding VAT) was approved.

   

