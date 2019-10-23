SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Technical Layout” (Identification No. CA-19/357).

The quotations must be submitted before 23 October 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Communication unit Public Relations Specialist Karīna Skribe

P: (+371) 26310890, e-mail address: K.Skribe@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “DUE” for the total transaction amount of up to EUR 42 000.00 (excluding VAT).