lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+8.4°C Overcast, light rain
Useful information
During the winter season, 18 airlines will operate flights to 76 destinations; among them is Laudamotion Austrian low-cost airport, which will start its service from Riga Airport to the Austrian capital of Vienna and will offer four flights weekly.

Print
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2019 Technical Layout (Identification No. CA-19/357)  

Technical Layout (Identification No. CA-19/357)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Technical Layout(Identification No. CA-19/357).

The quotations must be submitted before 23 October 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 17 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Communication unit Public Relations Specialist Karīna Skribe

P: (+371) 26310890, e-mail address: K.Skribe@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “DUE” for the total transaction amount of up to EUR 42 000.00 (excluding VAT).

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX