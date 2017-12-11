Market Research “Identification of Potential Applicants for the Initiation of the Procedure for Granting of Building Right for Construction and Operation of an Aircraft Maintenance Hangar in the Territory of Riga International Airport”

SJSC "Riga International Airport"

(Reg. No. 40003028055), address: Riga Airport 10/1, Riga Airport, Mārupe Municipality, LV-1053

T: +371 67207892, www.riga-airport.com,

Announces and invites to participate in market research:

“Identification of Potential Applicants for the Initiation of the Procedure for Granting of Building Right for Construction and Operation of an Aircraft Maintenance Hangar in the Territory of Riga International Airport”

Terms of Reference of the Market Research can be downloaded from the moment of publication on SJSC "Riga International Airport" website:

In Latvian: here

In English:here

Documents for participation in the Market Research must be submitted by December 11, 2017; 11:00 Latvian time, on the 6th floor of SJSC "Riga International Airport" head office building, room No.603.