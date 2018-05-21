airBaltic Launches Flights from Riga to Split

The Latvian airline airBaltic today, on May 21, 2018, launched a new route from Riga International Airport to Split Airport in Croatia. The new route offers a new summer holiday destination for travelers from the Baltics, as well as convenient travel options from Croatia to Riga and beyond to destinations in Scandinavia, the Baltics, and the CIS.



Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are delighted to add the seventh destination from Riga to airBaltic summer route map of 2018. The city of Split has more than 2 000 years of history. Not only it is an attractive destination in itself, with its position in Central Dalmatia it is also an ideal vantage point for journeys to Croatian islands, like Hvar or Brac.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Split (Croatia) 2 flights weekly May 21, 2018 75 EUR 129 EUR 445 EUR

*Lowest fare, including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability



airBaltic flies from Riga to Split two times a week on a Bombardier CS300 aircraft, and the flight is scheduled to last 2 hours and 40 minutes. One-way ticket price to Split starts at 75 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs.



airBaltic serves over 70 routes from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2018, airBaltic has introduced eight new destinations from Riga to Malaga, Lisbon, Split, Bordeaux, Gdansk, Almaty as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad. In addition, airBaltic launched a new direct route connecting Tallinn and London.

