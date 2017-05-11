airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Catania

The Latvian airline airBaltic today, on May 11, 2017, launched a new direct route linking Riga and Catania. The route offers convenient travel options for travellers from Italy and Baltic States.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are delighted to add Catania to our summer season flights and to offer jet another sunny destination with convenient connections. Catania is the second largest city in Sicily, which is in turn the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea and it is a perfect place for summer holidays.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*,

Business Riga – Catania (Italy) 1 flight weekly May 11, 2017 99 EUR 145 EUR 639 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com

airBaltic flies from Riga to Catania once a week. The flight lasts 3 hours and 30 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 99 EUR including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.