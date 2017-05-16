lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+16.1°C Slightly cloudy
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!

Print
Newsroom For press Press releases 2017 airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Liepaja  

airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Liepaja

Latvian airline airBaltic on May 16, 2017, launched domestic flights linking Riga and Liepaja. The new route opens the city on the Baltic coast for visitors from 60 airBaltic destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East and the CIS.

Martin Gauss, the Chief Executive Officer at airBaltic: “We are delighted to launch this domestic route linking Riga with Liepaja. This new connection between the capital city and the 3rd largest city in Latvia complements our existing Palanga operations and is important for regional economies of Western Latvia and Lithuania.”

Uldis Sesks, the Chairman of the Liepaja City Council: “I consider the resumption of regular flights from Liepaja as another important step toward making Liepaja a modern, European and internationally-recognized city. I believe that it will give a fresh impetus to the development of tourism and hospitality, as well as foster new projects in business, logistics, other industries, and bring new investors – to not just Liepaja, but the entire region of Kurzeme.”

Route

Flight frequency

Start date

Price*, Basic

Price*, Premium

Price*,
Business

Riga – Liepaja

flights weekly

May 16, 2017

15 EUR

25 EUR

99 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic flies between Riga and Liepaja 3 times a week. Passengers will board a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft for a flight that lasts approximitely 40 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 15 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found here: www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.
   
 
   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG