airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Stavanger

The Latvian airline airBaltic on May 2, 2017, launched a new direct route linking Riga and Stavanger. The route offers convenient travel options for travellers from Norway and Baltic States.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are happy to launch operations on Riga – Stavanger route and offer new attractive summer destinations for travelers from Baltic States and Scandinavia.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*,

Business Riga – Stavanger (Norway) 3 flights weekly May 2, 2017 49 EUR 145 EUR 425 EUR





*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic flies from Riga to Stavanger 3 times weekly. Passengers will board a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft for a flight that lasts 2 hours and 20 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 49 EUR including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.



airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.