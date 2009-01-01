airBaltic Launches Riga – Odessa

The Latvian airline airBaltic yesterday launched a new route between Riga and Odessa. The new route offers a new summer holiday destination for travellers from the Baltics, as well as convenient travel options to Riga and beyond to destinations in Western Europe, Scandinavia, the Baltics, and the CIS.

airBaltic flies from Riga to Odessa up to 4 flights weekly. airBaltic operates a mix of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400NextGen on the route. The flight is scheduled to last 2 hours 30 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at EUR 89, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com .

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.





