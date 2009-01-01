Elevator in the Riga Airport arrival hall will be renovated

In order to improve the comfort of passengers, starting with Monday, 18 September, renovation of the elevator in the arrival hall E of the Riga Airport will be carried out.

After the reconstruction, a modern, spacious and comfortable elevator with a higher take-off speed will be available to passengers in place of the current outdated lift. The reconstruction will last for a month and during this period, due to safety reasons stairs from the arrival hall E to the check-in hall and to the 3rd floor of the airport terminal will not be available.

The airport encourages passengers to follow special directions and use other elevators and stairs in the terminal. In order to get from the arrival hall E to the check-in hall, passengers are welcome to use the elevator on the outside of the terminal, on the left side of "Narvesen", next to the taxi line. In turn, to get to the 3rd floor during the reconstruction, the stairs of the check-in hall, located opposite to the check-in Nr.18, can be used.

Passengers with reduced mobility in the Riga Airport are offered a special service (PRM). It provides assistance to any person whose mobility is limited due to physical or mental problems, as well as age, and whose condition requires additional assistance while moving along the airport.

It is a free service, providing the passenger with assistance from his/her time of arrival at the airport until getting into his/her seat on the aircraft, but on arrival – up to the arrival hall and luggage claim, as well as getting to a vehicle located in the airport territory.

The PRM service must be booked 48 hours before departure, at the airline's website or in the travel agency where the ticket was purchased. The service can also be requested upon arrival at the airport before departure – at the information office located at the check-in desk or at call points located in the parking lot. However, in this case, the expected waiting time may be longer than if the passenger makes a timely reservation.

As reported before, this summer flight season 89 destinations are available to passengers travelling from Riga Airport. Altogether 17 passenger carriers operate flights from Riga Airport – airBaltic, Ryanair, WizzAir, Aeroflot, SAS, Finnair, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines, Utair, Turkish Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, RusLine, Uzbekistan Airways, Belavia, Ellinair and Smartlynx Airlines.

The Riga Airport recalls that during the summer season in the mornings and evenings at the Riga airport, there is a large number of simultaneously arriving and departing flights, therefore the airport also invites passengers who are registered on the Internet and travelling with hand luggage, to arrive at the airport in time – at least 2.5 hours in advance. The airport also draws attention to the fact that after the new EU regulation on passenger data verification enters into force, the border checks for passengers departing outside the Schengen area may take longer than before, so passengers are encouraged to arrive at their gates in a timely manner.