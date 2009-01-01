For the first time in the history, Riga Airport welcomes Boeing 787 Dreamliner

On Friday, 6 January, for the very first time in the history, Riga International Airport serviced Boeing 787 Dreamliner, an aircraft operated by Uzbekistan Airways in the route Tashkent - Riga - Tashkent. This aircraft will complement the carrier's Boeing 767 fleet in flights from Riga to Tashkent and New York.

Since due to the severe frost, it was not possible to lead the aircraft through the traditional water spray "honorary gate", it was solemnly greeted with ramp inspector, fire vehicle and snowblower escort and sirens, thus symbolically marking the historical event and welcoming the crew and passengers at Riga Airport. There were 215 passengers on board the aircraft.

Uzbekistan Airways has been operating flights from Riga already since 2004, offering direct flights to Tashkent and New York. Flight tickets may be purchased at travel agencies, on the Internet, as well as at the Airport ticket office and on the carrier's website www.uzairways.com.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the most fuel-efficient Boeing aircraft and the first, in the design of which mainly composite materials have been used. The aircraft has 244 seats.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer 60 destinations in the winter season and 79 in the summer season. In 2015, the Airport reached a new passenger traffic record, handling 5.4 million passengers.