PrimeraAir Launches Ticket Sale for Flights from Riga to Malaga

On Friday, 25 August, carrier PrimeraAir launched ticket sale for the previously announced flights from Riga to Malaga for the next summer season at the lowest prices available on the market. Tickets can be purchased starting from 69 euros one way. Flights will be launched in April 2018 and operated once a week on Sundays by Boeing 737-800 Next-Gen aircraft with 189 seats.



The decision of the Latvian-based carrier PrimeraAir to start flights from Riga to the popular recreational area of Costa Del Sol in Malaga, Spain, was encouraged by the rapid growth of the company and the aviation tourism trends in the region.



"Malaga is our most popular destination, to which we have been flying since the start of the company in 2004. In summer, up to 17 flights per week are operated from airline’s bases in Scandinavia and Iceland, but over a year, more than 150 000 passengers are carried to this resort. Originally it was just a summer route, but already for several years, we have been offering flights all year round,” says Anastasija Visnakova, PrimeraAir Commercial Director and Vice-president.



The last three years of the company, which moved its headquarters to Latvia in 2014, have been particularly successful: significant growth has been achieved in performance indicators, the company has purchased 20 new aircraft, and expanded its business model. From a charter company operating on domestic routes, PrimeraAir has expanded the market and is rapidly developing standard airline services and entering the transatlantic segment.



Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport: Riga Airport is very happy about the decision made by the Latvian-based carrier PrimeraAir to launch its service from Riga. The new flight direction, Malaga, has been among the most demanded destinations without a direct connection from Riga, and this direct flight will make it easy for the passengers to reach the sunny holiday destination."



The company was founded in Iceland in 2004 and originally provided charter flights in cooperation with Scandinavian tour operators. In 2014, the headquarters of the company were moved from Denmark to Riga, and its business was expanded offering direct sales and conquering the low-cost air transport business niche. PrimeraAir provides flights to more than 70 destinations, using eight latest generation Boeing aircraft. Seven aircraft are used on flights from Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Finland and Norway. One aircraft is hired out to other operators on the ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance) market segment. The company is part of the Primera Travel Group, which consists of the leading tour operators in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland.



