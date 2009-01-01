Riga Airport to expand its security controls area

Expecting growth in flight and, consequently, in passenger numbers in 2017, already in the second half of March Riga International Airport will open its expanded security controls area with nine security control lines.

Last year, Riga International Airport reached a new passenger traffic record, handling 5.4 million passengers and also this year the Airport expects to have passenger growth. Already in the summer season, new flights will be opened to nine destinations. The expanded security controls area will make it possible to serve more passengers, thus increasing service speed and quality.

Security controls area expansion works will take place from 13 February to 14 March. During this time, there will be changes in the location of security checkpoints: one checkpoint will be in its previous location in Departures Sector E, but the other checkpoint – in the northern part of the Airport in Departures Sector C. Passengers regardless of their flight destination will be able to use both checkpoints. Fast Track checkpoint will remain in Sector E.

To guide passengers, there will be signs and posters with information on the location of security controls. Information can also be obtained at the Information Centre and from the Airport employees. To settle all the pre-flight formalities and pass through security control, passengers are kindly requested to arrive at the Airport at least 2.5 hours before their flight.Expansion of the security controls area is one of the measures to be taken by Riga Airport to create more comfortable conditions for passengers before the ambitious Airport terminal expansion project is implemented. Already at the beginning of this year, new check-in counters were opened in the Airport, while in the second half of the year it is planned to set up self-service baggage drop-off lines.

As reported before, the next stage of the Airport terminal development foresees expansion of the passenger check-in hall, baggage claim and sorting areas, security controls area, as well as construction of a multi-storey car park and connection to the newly built "Rail Baltica" Riga Airport station, which should be completed by 2022.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics, servicing 45% of the air passengers in the Baltic States. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer 60 destinations in the winter season and 80 in the summer season.