Riga Airport Turnover Exceeds 25 Million Euros in the First Half of the Year

Net turnover of Riga International Airport in the first half of 2017 exceeded 25 million euros, according to the unaudited condensed interim statement of the Airport for the 6-month period ending 30 June 2017.

Compared to 2016, the Airport's turnover has increased by 3%, or 818 thousand euros, reaching 25.1 million euros. The Airport has closed the first half of the year with a profit of 799 thousand euros.

Revenue from aviation services in the reporting period amounted to 14.3 million euros, and it is an increase of 3% as compared to the previous year and the planned budget. The majority of aviation revenue consists of revenue from the services, the charges of which are determined by the laws and regulations on the charges of aerodrome services and the charges of security and rescue measures at the aerodrome.

Revenue from non-aviation services amounted to 10.7 million euros during the reporting period, and has increased by 3% compared to the corresponding period of 2016. The main directions of non-aviation services offered by the Airport include lease of premises and land, and other services.

"The Airport's first half-year financial performance shows a balanced development model, where the Airport's revenue basket is equally comprised of both aviation and non-aviation services. I am satisfied that despite the millions that Riga Airport has been investing for several years and will continue to invest in infrastructure development, the company has made a profit for the first half of the year,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.

As reported before, in July Riga Airport handled almost 650 000 passengers; the passenger traffic at Riga Airport this July, compared to July last year, increased by 16.3%, reaching 647 117 passengers. Altogether 3.4 million passengers were served at the Airport during the first seven months of the year, which is 10.1% more than in 2016.

As reported before, this summer flight season 89 destinations are available to passengers travelling from Riga Airport. A total of 17 passenger carriers operate flights from Riga Airport: airBaltic, Ryanair, WizzAir, Aeroflot, SAS, Finnair, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines, Utair, Turkish Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, RusLine, Uzbekistan Airways, Belavia, Ellinair and Smartlynx Airlines.

