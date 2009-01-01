Riga Airport Welcomes the First RusLine Flight from Moscow

On Monday, 29 May, Riga International Airport with the traditional water ceremony greeted a new air carrier - Russian regional airline RusLine, which operated its first flight from Moscow to Riga.

Aleksandr Krutov, RusLine Commercial Director, informed that RusLine would offer flights to Moscow six times a week. RusLine flights will depart from Moscow Domodeovo Airport at 11.10 and arrive in Riga Airport at 12.50. In turn, departure from Riga is scheduled at 13.40 with the arrival in Domodeovo Airport at 15.20.

Direct flights connecting Riga Airport and Domodedovo Airport will be operated by Bombardier CRJ-100/200 aircraft manufactured in Canada. The flight time is estimated at one hour and 40 minutes. Prices for a return trip will start at 180 euros.

"Already for several years, Moscow has been among the most popular destinations from Riga Airport. Last year, as compared to 2015, the number of passengers who travelled to Moscow grew by 18.5%," says Liene Freivalde, Riga International Airport, Director Aviation Services and Business Development Department. "RusLine is the fourth carrier which will provide direct flights to Russia, with Domodedovo Airport being the third airport in Moscow and the fifth airport in Russia, where passengers can travel from Riga Airport," Liene Freivalde points out. There are nine flights daily connecting Riga and Moscow, offering passengers a wide range of choices.

Freivalde also noted that cooperation between Riga International Airport and RusLine started already in 2014, when the airline’s maintenance base was opened in Riga. "Currently, there are seven RusLine aircraft at the Airport undergoing technical maintenance," says the Director Aviation Services and Business Development Department.

RusLine is the leading regional airline in Russia, which offers flights from regional centres to traffic hubs. Its fleet consists of 20 Bombardier CRJ-100/200 aircraft and its network of destinations covers more than 30 Russian and European cities.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 60 destinations in the winter season and almost 90 in the summer season. In 2016, Riga Airport handled over 5.4 million passengers - nearly 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.