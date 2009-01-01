lvenru
RusLine to Open a New Route from Riga to Moscow

Russian airline RusLine on Thursday, 2 March, announced opening of a new route from Riga to Moscow starting already in the summer season 2017.

Flights will be offered six times a week from 29 May. Direct flights connecting Riga Airport and Domodedovo Airport will be operated by Bombardier CRJ-100/200 aircraft.

RusLine is the leading regional airline in Russia, which offers flights from regional centres to traffic hubs. Its fleet consists of 20 Bombardier CRJ-100/200 aircraft and its network of destinations covers more than 30 Russian and European cities.


