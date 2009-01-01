Traffic Restrictions are Expected on Thursday

On Thursday, 15 June and during the night from Thursday to Friday, changes in the organisation of traffic at Riga International Airport are expected.

This Thursday, from 09:00 to 16:00, traffic restrictions are expected (one lane will be closed) at the passenger terminal ramp, before the junction with Muzeju Street and the entrance to the short-term car park P1.

In turn, during the night from Thursday to Friday from 1:00 to 5:00, road traffic will be closed in the street section between the junction of Ziemeļu Street and P133 to the junction of Muzeja Street and P133. During this time, traffic will be organised along a bypass road from the junction next to Lukoil fuel station along Ziemeļu Street and Muzeja Street.

In case of bad weather, construction works may be postponed. Please follow the latest information on restrictions in the Airport's Facebook and Twitter account.

Riga Airport urges passengers to take into account the expected changes in traffic organisation and plan their arrival at the Airport in a timely manner.

During the summer tourist season, in mornings and evenings, an increased number of arriving and departing flights is expected at Riga Airport; therefore the Airport urges also those passengers who have checked in on-line and are travelling with hand luggage only to arrive at the Airport at least 2.5 hours before their flight. The Airport would like to remind that with the entry into force of the EU Regulation on passenger data inspection, for those passengers who are travelling to non-Schengen countries, border control may take longer than before, therefore passengers are kindly requested to go to their boarding gate in a timely manner.

As reported before, this summer flight season 89 destinations will be available to passengers travelling from Riga Airport. Altogether 17 carriers operate flights from Riga Airport: airBaltic, Ryanair, WizzAir, Aeroflot, SAS, Finnair, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines, Utair, Turkish Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, RusLine, Uzbekistan Airways, Belavia, Ellinair and Smartlynx Airlines.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 60 destinations in the winter season and almost 90 in the summer season. In 2016, Riga Airport handled over 5.4 million passengers - nearly 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.