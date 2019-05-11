airBaltic Launches Flights to Mediterranean Islands – Kos and Menorca

Latvian airline airBaltic last weekend launched two more leisure destinations to the Mediterranean islands of Kos (Greece) and Menorca (Spain). Altogether, airBaltic have launched five new routes from Riga for this summer season.



Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “By launching Kos and Menorca, we now offer our passengers a chance to choose among eight different and beautiful Mediterranean islands as well as from dozens other sunny destinations across Europe and beyond. We are delighted to see a strong demand for all of our new summer routes as well as the growing numbers of passengers that choose to travel with airBaltic.”



c Flight frequency Start date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Riga–Kos (Greece) 1 weekly May 11, 2019 79 EUR 139 EUR 499 EUR Riga–Menorca (Spain) 1 weekly May 12, 2019 79 EUR 139 EUR 519 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Flights to both of the new destinations are performed once per week. Flights are operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights is available on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In summer 2019, airBaltic has introduce also other new destinations from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv.

