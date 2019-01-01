Austria's “Laudamotion” starts the new direct connection from Riga to Vienna

Austria's low-cost airline No.1 Laudamotion starts the new direct connection from Riga to Vienna.

Lauda offers 4 weekly connections from Riga to Austria’s capital, Vienna with flights commencing in October 2019.

“Our routes work because we have the right offer for price-sensitive customers. In particular, with our new City Shuttle routes, I'm sure to increase the traffic with our new non-stop service to and from Vienna,” said Andreas Gruber, Managing Director.

Vienna was recently voted the most livable city on the planet. There’s no better time of the year to discover Vienna’s world renowned art, culture and culinary delights than in autumn and winter. Visit the Schönbrunn Palace, St. Stephen’s Cathedral or one of the numerous exhibitions by national and international artists.

Laudamotion offers an unbeatable deal - €19.99 (one-way) from Riga to the most livable city on the planet, Vienna.

You can find the entire Laudamotion flights offer at www.laudamotion.com

About Laudamotion:

Laudamotion is Austria's no. 1 low-fare airline and is named after its founder, Niki Lauda, who established the company in March 2018. The current fleet flies under the code OE and comprises 23 aeroplanes that are used from Austria and Germany. Laudamotion which has its headquarters in Vienna also focuses on the strong-growth bases in Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Palma. More than 6 million passengers will fly with Laudamotion in 2019. The Austrian airline flies to over 90 destinations.

About Riga Airport

Riga International Airport was the fourth fastest growing airport in Europe according to the Airport Council International (ACI) report on airport performance in Europe in 2018. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 70 destinations in the winter season and 100 destinations in the summer season. In 2018, Riga Airport handled over 7 million passengers – 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.