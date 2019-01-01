Children Travelling Alone from Riga Airport Can Now be Accompanied to Their Departure Sector

Riga Airport has introduced a new opportunity for families with children. Starting from July, children who are travelling alone to a Schengen country and have purchased the “Unaccompanied Minor” service, can be accompanied by their parents or other person up to the designated departure sector.

In order to take advantage of this option, passengers need to purchase the “Unaccompanied Minor” service upon purchasing a flight ticket for a child. Different airlines have different rules and restrictions for unaccompanied children, different requirements for child’s age, when this service is mandatory, as well as specific exceptions and restrictions for children travelling alone depending on the country. Therefore, before purchasing this service, passengers should familiarize themselves with the rules and requirements of the respective airlines and countries concerning children travelling alone.

The option to accompany a child to the departure sector at Riga Airport is limited to flights within the Schengen Area.

In order to be able to accompany a child, upon arrival at the Airport, travellers should go to the check-in counter, where the person accompanying the child will be issued a special permit to enter the Airport's passenger area. The person accompanying the child must have a valid passport or ID card.

After receiving the permit, the child and the accompanying person must carry out security control at the Fast Track Security Checkpoint and proceed to the appropriate departure sector. The person accompanying the child will be subjected to the security check the same way as any passenger, so no dangerous or prohibited articles are allowed, and the restriction for carrying liquids must also be observed.

The person accompanying the child is fully responsible for looking after the child at the Airport, including for the accompanying and boarding of the child to the appropriate flight. The accompanying person must stay at the Airport until the aircraft has taken off. After escorting the child, the accompanying person must leave the departure area using the exit to the city through the Sector E baggage reclaim area.

For most airlines, the “Unaccompanied Minor” service is compulsory for children aged 5-11 travelling alone, while for passengers aged 12-17, the service is available upon request by their parents or guardians. By using this service, the child is under the supervision of the airline from the moment of check in until the parents or other persons meet the child at the final destination.

