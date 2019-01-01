Riga Airport to Upgrade Baggage Belts in the Non-Schengen Arrivals Hall

In order to provide faster and top-quality service to meet the needs of the increasing number of travellers, Riga Airport will be upgrading and extending the baggage reclaim belts in its non-Schengen Arrivals Hall.

After upgrading, the capacity of the baggage belts will increase, allowing more baggage units to be placed on the belt at the same time, which will allow faster handling of arriving flights and reduce baggage waiting times.

During the reconstruction, which started this week, there will be periodic delimitation of active work areas in the baggage reclaim hall, therefore passengers should follow the directions to find their baggage reclaim point and exit to the arrivals hall. During construction periods, passengers will also be assisted by Airport staff, who may be contacted for guidance if necessary.

The extension of baggage reclaim belts is one of the temporary improvements for the Airport to increase its capacity until the construction of the new expansion of the Airport passenger terminal. The aim of the improvements is to make the most efficient use of the current Airport facilities to provide high-quality passenger service without major financial capital investments.

As reported before, the new Airport terminal is to be built by 2023 and it will feature a spacious and modern check-in area, a security control area, and baggage reclaim and arrivals areas. After the expansion, the capacity of the public part of the Airport will increase to 10 million passengers a year instead of the current 3.5 million passengers. Currently, the new terminal is being designed, and the design will be completed next spring; the construction works are scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Already more than 3.5 million passengers have been serviced during the first half of 2019, which is 9.6% more than during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Riga Airport is a fast-growing Northern European air traffic hub. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 90 destinations in the winter season and more than 100 in the summer season. In 2018, Riga Airport handled over 7 million passengers - nearly a half of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.