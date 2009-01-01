Please be informed that on 17 February, there was an accident at Riga Airport involving Vim Airlines aircraft, which performed a charter flight to Ufa. Before take-off, the aircraft skidded on the runway.
There were 43 passengers and 7 crewmembers on board the aircraft. Nobody was injured in this accident.
The aircraft has been moved to the aircraft stand. The runway is currently closed for technical examination.
Information for passengers
