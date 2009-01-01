Information for passengers

lvenru
Please be informed that on 17 February, there was an accident at Riga Airport involving Vim Airlines aircraft, which performed a charter flight to Ufa. Before take-off, the aircraft skidded on the runway.
There were 43 passengers and 7 crewmembers on board the aircraft. Nobody was injured in this accident.
The aircraft has been moved to the aircraft stand. The runway is currently closed for technical examination.

   
