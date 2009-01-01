A new #investEU edutainment stand and children playground opens in the Riga Airport

On February 1, the Riga International Airport new terminal saw the opening of #investEU edutainment stand and children playground. The official opening was attended by Maroš Šefčovič, the Vice-President of the European Commission, Inna Šteinbuka, the Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Latvia, and Artūrs Saveļjevs, the Board Member of Riga International Airport.

Edutainment stand and children playground is one of the activities of the #investEU informational campaign, which takes place in 16 EU Member States, including Latvia. The #investEU campaign highlights member states' local success stories about companies and entrepreneurs, who used EU co-funding to successfully develop their business, create new jobs and grow exporting capacity. #investEU campaign ambassadors in Latvia are Eberlin's Apiary, Primekss, Great Amber Concert Hall and Riga International Airport. Visitors of the #investEU stand will have a unique opportunity to learn more about Latvian success stories and see that European investment is not just an abstract concept. Meanwhile kids can play and learn by creating a European Union map from large puzzle pieces.

During the opening of #investEU stand, Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič noted that 'Riga International Airport acts as a great example on how European Union investment helps modernize infrastructure, promotes economic development and supports energy efficient and innovative solutions. The reconstruction of the airport is a symbol of the common sustainability policy of Latvia. I hope that this project, one of the #investEU success stories in Latvia, will inspire and encourage both public and private sector actors to use funding from the European Union to take full advantage of the EU membership. I'm certain that the #investEU stand will help everyone realize the possibilities that EU investment offers.'

'Support from the Cohesion Fund has helped the airport implement the infrastructure reconstruction project for Riga Airport to offer safer and better services to airlines and passengers alike, thus strengthening airport's competitiveness within the region. The rapid development of airport that we have seen during the last years would be unimaginable without this investment of almost 60 million euro. Thanks to the aid from the Cohesion Fund, the airport started the next project phase during last autumn, and we will see improvements in the airport's environment and safety to meet the climate policy targets, to decrease environmental impact of airport's economic activity and increase energy efficiency of the infrastructure,' says Artūrs Saveļjevs, the Board Member of the Riga International Airport. He also points out that, 'Airport is constantly trying to offer new conveniences and educational experience to passengers and this stand and children playground is an excellent opportunity for adults and kids to learn more about EU investment in Latvia while spending quality time before the flight.'

About EU investments and the #investEU campaign:

The European Union offers a wide range of investment opportunities to boost growth, to help create jobs and to attract private funds for improvement of lives of European citizens. Investment of the European Union improves our everyday life – access to better education, progressive health care, "greener" energy, sustainable transport, advanced technologies and other benefits. The #investEU campaign started in February 2017 and is aimed at showing real benefits of EU funding and how it impacts projects and people. The Latvian ambassadors of #investEU campaign are Eberlin's Apiary, Primekss, Riga International Airport and Concert Hall "Great Amber".

Information on benefits for Latvia and other member states can be seen here:

https://europa.eu/investeu/home_en

