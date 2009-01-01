A state-of-the-art ventilation system has been set up in Riga Airport passenger terminal

To ensure pleasant and comfortable atmosphere, last week a ventilation system construction project was completed in the landside part of the passenger terminal building of Riga International Airport, replacing the existing outdated solutions with modern and energy-efficient equipment.

The new multifunctional ventilation system in the passenger check-in hall will ensure adequate indoor climate regardless of the outside temperature, providing not only sufficient air circulation in the room, but also cooling and heating if necessary. The state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment is capable of providing circulation of 25 000 cubic metres of fresh air throughout the entire check-in hall and recovery of more than 80% of the discarded heat. For operational control, the system is equipped with an option of remote control.

"The former ventilation solution that was morally and physically obsolete was built together with the historic building of the Airport in the 1970s, and it could no longer meet the needs of the increasing number of passengers. The new system will not only create pleasant atmosphere in the terminal building, but will also allow reducing costs by saving electricity and heat," says Ilona Līce, Chairman of the Board of Riga International Airport.

Construction of a modern ventilation system is among the investments the Airport is planning to make in the coming years to improve passenger comfort before the ambitious Airport terminal expansion project is implemented.

As reported before, the next stage of the Airport terminal development foresees expansion of the passenger check-in hall, baggage claim and sorting areas, security controls area, as well as construction of a multi-storey car park and connection to the new European gauge line "Rail Baltica" RIX Station, which is to be completed by 2022.



Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics, servicing 45% of the air passengers in the Baltic States. More than 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer 60 destinations in the winter season and 80 in the summer season.