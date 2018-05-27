airBaltic and Tez Tour Latvija Launches Charter Flights to Peloponnese and Marche

The Latvian airline airBaltic in cooperation with the international tour operator Tez Tour Latvija on May 27, 2018, launched new charter flights connecting Riga with Peloponnese (Araxos airport) in Greece, but this week on June 3 will start operations on new route from Riga to Marche (Ancona) in Italy.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “The Summer season of 2018 is on and airBaltic is offering convenient travel options from Riga to many sunny and exciting destinations. In addition, we are happy to strengthen our long-standing and successful cooperation with Tez Tour Latvija by launching wider variety of direct charter flights from Riga to different holiday destinations for our Baltic travelers.”

Konstantins Palgovs, General Manager of Tez Tour Latvija: “We are delighted to start our 10th season together with airBaltic and offer our travelers extended charter route map. Since 2008, Tez Tour in cooperation with airBaltic have operated over 23 seasonal destinations. We are proud that all Tez Tour passengers will be traveling with comfort on the world’s most modern aircraft Bombardier CS300. New summer 2018 destinations will bring total number till 25 mutual seasonal destinations.”

During the summer season 2018 airBaltic and Tez Tour Latvija continues to offer charter flights also between Riga and Antalya (Turkey) – up to 5 times per week, Heraklion (Greece) – two times per week and one weekly flight to Burgas (Bulgaria).

In total, Tez Tour and airBaltic have planned to carry out more than 300 charter flights from April to October for the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. Throughout the summer season Tez Tour will offer tours on scheduled airBaltic flights to Rhodes (Greece), Catania (Italy), Barcelona and Mallorca (Spain).

airBaltic serves over 70 routes from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2018, airBaltic has introduced eight new destinations from Riga to Malaga, Lisbon, Split, Bordeaux, Gdansk, Almaty as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad. In addition, airBaltic launched a new direct route connecting Tallinn and London. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic in brief:

airBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is the world’s most punctual airline connecting the Baltic region with 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic fleet consists of 31 aircraft – 8 Bombardier CS300s, 11 Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen aircraft. airBaltic has received numerous international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in reshaping its business. In 2012, airBaltic was ranked by Airlinetrends among the Top 10 airlines globally for innovations. In 2017, the airline received the CAPA Regional Airline of the Year awards, while in 2018 airBaltic received the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the Year. airBaltic achieved the best on-time performance globally in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Tez Tour Latvija in brief:

Tez Tour is the leading Latvian tour operator that organizes trips to different countries worldwide. Tez Tour organizes trips from Latvian to Italy, Austria, France, Spain, Andorra, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Egypt, Cyprus, UAE, Thailand, the Caribbean, the Maldives and Sri Lanka resorts. According to BNS data, tour operator Tez Tour is the leader in the Latvian tourism market. Tourism industry representatives in the annual vote named Tez Tour Latvija the best company in the category “Entrepreneur of travel agencies and tour operators in 2015”. The company Tez Tour in 2016 opened its first sales office in Latvia for private service.

