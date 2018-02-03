airBaltic and Tez Tour Latvija to Launch New Charter Flights for Summer 2018

The Latvian airline airBaltic and the international tour operator Tez Tour Latvija this summer season will launch two new charter flights connecting Riga with Ancona (Italy) and Patras (Greece). In addition, airBaltic and Tez Tour Latvija will continue to offer several flights a week between Riga and Antalya (Turkey), Heraklion (Greece) and Burgas (Bulgaria).

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing and successful cooperation with Tez Tour Latvija by offering people from the Baltic States wide variety of direct charter flights from Riga to sunny holiday destinations.”

Konstantins Palgovs, General Manager of Tez Tour Latvija: “Tez Tour Latvija is happy to start its 16th season. Since 2008 Tez Tour in cooperation with airBaltic have operated 23 seasonal destinations and this year we are expanding our range of destinations by adding Ancona (Italy) and Patras (Greece) to our summer 2018 charter program. We are proud that all Tez Tour passengers will be traveling with comfort on the world’s most modern aircraft Bombardier CS300.”

On February 2 and February 3, 2018 Tez Tour Latvija and airBaltic will be presenting the summer season charter offer at 25th Baltic International Travel Trade Fair Balttour 2018 in Riga.

As informed previously, for the summer season of 2018 airBaltic will offer new services from Riga to Malaga (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Split (Croatia), Bordeaux (France), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Gdansk (Poland) as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad (both in Russia). airBaltic will also launch new direct services from Tallinn to London, Oslo and Stockholm. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

airBaltic in brief:

airBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is the world’s most punctual airline connecting the Baltic region with over 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic fleet consists of 30 aircraft – 7 Bombardier CS300, 11 Boeing 737 and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen. airBaltic has received numerous international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in reshaping its business. In 2012, airBaltic was ranked by Airlinetrends among the Top 10 airlines globally for innovations. airBaltic achieved the best on-time performance globally in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Tez Tour Latvija in brief:

Tez Tour is the leading Latvian tour operator that organizes trips to different countries worldwide. Tez Tour organizes trips from Latvian to Italy, Austria, France, Spain, Andorra, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Egypt, Cyprus, UAE, Thailand, the Caribbean, the Maldives and Sri Lanka resorts. According to BNS data, tour operator Tez Tour is the leader in the Latvian tourism market. Tourism industry representatives in the annual vote named Tez Tour Latvija the best company in the category “Entrepreneur of travel agencies and tour operators in 2015”. The company Tez Tour in 2016 opened its first sales office in Latvia for private service.

