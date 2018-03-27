airBaltic Announces First Five New Destinations for Summer 2018

The Latvian airline airBaltic announces its first destinations for the summer season of 2018, starting on March 27, 2018. Next summer airBaltic will have more than five new destinations added to its route map.



Wolfgang Reuss, Senior Vice President Network Management of airBaltic: “So far 2017 has been an excellent year for airBaltic – already seven brand new Bombardier CS300 aircraft have successfully joined our fleet as we are serving a growing family of customers. We are delighted to share the first glimpse of forecast how our 2018 is going to look, by announcing a wider selection of destinations that our customers have demanded for the next summer. Network expansion is a key part of our Horizon 2021 business plan that enables us to further improve connections between the Baltic region and the rest of the world.”



During the first six months of 2017, airBaltic has carried a total of 1 565 462 passengers throughout its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East, which is the second highest number of passengers in the history of the airline. airBaltic’s improved connectivity, efficient aircraft and low cost base will further enable to continue its expansion as No 1 carrier of the Baltic region.

For the summer season of 2018 airBaltic has added Malaga (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Split (Croatia), Bordeaux (France) and Gdansk (Poland). Additional new destinations will be announced in the future. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Lisbon (Portugal) 2 weekly March 27, 2018 99 EUR 159 EUR 499 EUR Riga – Gdansk (Poland) 3 weekly March 27, 2018 29 EUR 99 EUR 299 EUR Riga – Malaga (Spain) 2 weekly March 28, 2018 99 EUR 159 EUR 479 EUR Riga – Split (Croatia) 2 weekly May 21, 2018 89 EUR 149 EUR 439 EUR Riga – Bordeaux (France) 2 weekly June 3, 2018 79 EUR 139 EUR 479 EUR



*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius..