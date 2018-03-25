airBaltic Improves Service in Ukraine for Summer 2018

The Latvian airline airBaltic will improve service for the summer season in Ukraine by increasing frequencies from Odessa to Riga up to six weekly flights starting March 25, 2018. In addition, airBaltic will continue to serve multiple daily frequencies between Kiev and Riga.

Wolfgang Reuss, Senior Vice President Network Management of airBaltic: “We are happy to see a strong demand for our Odessa – Riga services since the launch of the route last spring. Thus in summer season 2018 airBaltic will offer improved schedule of the route with 36% more seats, best flexibility and convenient transit flights from Odessa via Riga to its network spanning the Baltic states, Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and the Middle East for business and leisure travelers alike.”

The Latvian airline airBaltic has carried a total of 113 564 passengers in 2017 to and from Ukraine. The number of passengers carried to and from Ukraine increased by 54.4% compared to 2016.

Both Ukrainian routes from Odessa and Kiev offer convenient connections via Riga to airBaltic network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and the Middle East. Most popular transfer destinations booked with airBaltic from Kiev or Odessa have been Oslo, Tallinn, Moscow, Helsinki and Copenhagen.

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*, Business Odessa – Riga Up to 6 flights weekly March 25, 2018 89 EUR 135 EUR 479 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic launched flights between Riga and Odessa on March 27, 2017, operating a mix of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400NextGen on the route. The flight is scheduled to last 2 hours 30 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at EUR 89, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com .

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.