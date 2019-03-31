airBaltic Increases Number of Flights from Riga to Liepaja

CEO of Latvian airline airBaltic Martin Gauss during a visit today in Liepaja announced that airBaltic will increase the number of domestic flights between Riga and Liepaja from three to five weekly as of summer season 2019. It will improve the connections between the two cities as well as from Liepaja to airBaltic network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East.



Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “By increasing the number of weekly flights between Riga and Liepaja, we will further connect Liepaja to the world. Such a domestic service is significant for the economy of the region. We offer increased connectivity for business and leisure travellers alike.”



Uldis Sesks, Liepaja City Council's Deputy Chairman for Strategic Planning: "The increasing flight frequency is very important as it offers new opportunities in terms of accessibility – it is now easier and more convenient for Liepaja residents to plan their travels, while guests from Riga and other European cities, such as Rome, London, Stockholm or Paris, are now able to fly here on Friday night for instance, spend the weekend by the sea or while enjoying the vibrant cultural life of the city, and be back at work Monday morning with renewed energy. This is very good news for the tourism industry as now Liepaja can be reached five days a week, by ferry from Germany as well as by plane."

In addition to the announcement, Martin Gauss also congratulated Liepaja on being among the most beloved Latvian cities. To honour the Centenary of Latvia, airBaltic wished to raise Latvia’s international profile even more and following a vote named 14 of its Airbus A220-300 after the most beloved cities of Latvia. Overall, more than 98 000 votes were received. With 3 589 votes, Liepaja finished 12th.

“As the leading export brand of Latvia, we are investing to promote the name of Latvia across the globe. Now we are visiting the beautiful cities that made the Top 14 in order to congratulate each of them individually,” Martin Gauss added.

Destination served Flight frequency Summer season start date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Liepaja 5 flights weekly March 31, 2019 15 EUR 25 EUR 99 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic will fly from Riga to Liepaja 5 times a week. Passengers will board a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft for a flight that lasts approximately 40 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 15 EUR, including airport fees. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets are available on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic will launch new direct routes from Riga and Stuttgart and Lviv.

