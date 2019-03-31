airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Dublin

Latvian airline airBaltic today, on March 31, 2019, launched scheduled flights between Riga and Dublin, Ireland. Now airBaltic flies with the most modern commercial aircraft Airbus A220-300 aircraft to Dublin four times a week, with ticket prices starting at EUR 39.



Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are happy to start our summer season schedule by launching a long-awaited and highly demanded connection between Riga and Dublin. Now travelers between the two cities will have a great flying experience with very attractive prices in economy or our full service business class on the new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.”

Irish Ambassador Jim Hennessy congratulated Martin Gauss and airBaltic on this breakthrough and looked forward to further traffic

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Riga–Dublin 4 flights weekly March 31, 2019 39 EUR 99 EUR 589 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Traveling on the Riga–Dublin route, passengers are able to add a fresh meal to their booking starting from 7 euro. In addition, when booking with airBaltic, passengers always receive free hand luggage and a personal item allowance that can be carried onboard. Passengers can also now purchase a new service – additional weight of four kilograms for their free cabin baggage allowance for a price starting at 8.99 euro. By using this service, the total cabin bag allowance can reach a total weight of up to 12 kilograms.

A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destination are already available on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In summer 2019, airBaltic will introduce new destinations from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv as well as Kos and Menorca.

in both directions.