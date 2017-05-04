airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Geneva

The Latvian airline airBaltic on May 4, 2017, launched a direct route linking Riga and Geneva. The route offers convenient travel options for travellers from Switzerland and Baltic States.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “Geneva is a popular destination for business and leisure. With improved connections between Riga and Geneva, travelers have new, convenient travel options between the two cities and beyond.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*,

Business Riga – Geneva (Switzerland) 3 flights weekly May 4, 2017 69 EUR 159 EUR 539 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com,

airBaltic flies from Geneva to Riga 3 times weekly. Passengers will board a Boeing 737 aircraft for a flight that lasts 2 hours and 50 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 69 EUR including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

