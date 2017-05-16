airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Liepaja

Latvian airline airBaltic on May 16, 2017, launched domestic flights linking Riga and Liepaja. The new route opens the city on the Baltic coast for visitors from 60 airBaltic destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East and the CIS.

Martin Gauss, the Chief Executive Officer at airBaltic: “We are delighted to launch this domestic route linking Riga with Liepaja. This new connection between the capital city and the 3rd largest city in Latvia complements our existing Palanga operations and is important for regional economies of Western Latvia and Lithuania.”

Uldis Sesks, the Chairman of the Liepaja City Council: “I consider the resumption of regular flights from Liepaja as another important step toward making Liepaja a modern, European and internationally-recognized city. I believe that it will give a fresh impetus to the development of tourism and hospitality, as well as foster new projects in business, logistics, other industries, and bring new investors – to not just Liepaja, but the entire region of Kurzeme.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*,

Business Riga – Liepaja 3 flights weekly May 16, 2017 15 EUR 25 EUR 99 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic flies between Riga and Liepaja 3 times a week. Passengers will board a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft for a flight that lasts approximitely 40 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 15 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found here: www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.