airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Madrid

Today, on May 26, 2017, the Latvian airline airBaltic in cooperation with the Spanish airline Iberia, launched a new direct route linking Riga and Madrid. The route offers convenient travel options for travellers between Spain and Latvia and beyond to destinations in the Baltics, Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are delighted to launch a new direct route between the capital cities of Latvia and Spain in cooperation with Iberia. The new route offers travelers from Baltics to explore Madrid where its historical spirit has taken up abode together with modern architecture and for travelers from Spain – the fascinating Baltic region.”

airBaltic flies from Riga to Madrid three times a week. airBaltic will operate a mix of Boeing 737 and the new Bombardier CS300 aircraft on the route. The flight is scheduled to last 4 hours 5 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 89 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning across Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.