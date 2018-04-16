airBaltic Launches Flights from Riga to Kaliningrad

The Latvian airline airBaltic yesterday, on April 16, launched a new route from Riga International Airport to Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad. The new route will offer convenient connections between the two cities.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “One by one we are launching new destinations from our summer route map. Now travellers from Kaliningrad and Riga have excellent connections between the cities in summer season. Kaliningrad is all about peculiar nature and the mix of Prussian and Russian history with beautiful parks, a river and a wonderful coastline.”

“In addition, this summer Kaliningrad will be one of the host cities for 2018 FIFA World Cup and the new connection via Riga will offer convenient flight options for those who are planning to attend the championship,” Gauss added.

Route Flight frequency Start date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Kaliningrad 6 flights weekly April 16, 2018 29 EUR 89 EUR 349 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Starting April 16, 2018, airBaltic flies between Riga and Kaliningrad six times a week on a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft, and the flight is scheduled to last 55 minutes. One-way ticket price from Riga to Kaliningrad starts at 29 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs.





airBaltic serves over 70 routes from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2018, airBaltic has introduced eight new destinations from Riga to Malaga, Lisbon, Split, Bordeaux, Gdansk, Almaty as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad. In addition, airBaltic launched a new direct route connecting Tallinn and London. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's website at www.airbaltic.com.