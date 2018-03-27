airBaltic Launches Flights from Riga to Lisbon and Gdansk

The Latvian airline airBaltic today, on March 27, entered the summer season by launching two new routes from Riga International Airport to Lisbon and Gdansk.

Wolfgang Reuss, Senior Vice President of Network Management at airBaltic: “We are delighted to start our summer schedule by launching three new routes. airBaltic passengers now have an even greater choice of destinations with convenient connections for holiday getaways. We are happy to already see strong demand from our passengers on the new routes.”

Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport: “Lisbon has long been among the most sought after destinations of passengers travelling from Riga Airport, and we are very happy that this dream has come true. I would like to thank our reliable partner airBaltic that it keeps expanding its network of destinations, which also facilitates the development of Riga Airport, offering our passengers even more travel options. This summer season, passengers travelling from Riga Airport will be able to choose from 100 destinations in Europe and elsewhere.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Lisbon (Portugal) 2 flights weekly March 27, 2018 89 EUR 155 EUR 499 EUR Riga – Gdansk (Poland) 3 flights weekly March 27, 2018 25 EUR 79 EUR 255 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

Starting on March 27, 2018, airBaltic flies between Riga and Lisbon twice a week on a Bombardier CS300 aircraft, and the flight is scheduled to last 4 hours and 35 minutes. From Riga to Gdansk, airBaltic flies three times a week on a Bombardier Q400Next Gen aircraft, and the flight is scheduled to last one hour and 20 minutes. One-way ticket price from Riga to Lisbon starts at 89 EUR, from Riga to Gdansk at 25 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs.

For summer 2018 airBaltic will add nine new destinations to its route map. In addition, airBaltic will also improve service for the summer season by adding additional frequencies from Riga to such destinations as Odessa, Paris, Munich, Warsaw, Moscow, Milan among others. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.