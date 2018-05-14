airBaltic Launches Flights from Riga to Sochi

The Latvian airline airBaltic yesterday, on May 14, 2018, launched a new route from Riga International Airport to Sochi International Airport. The new route offers new travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Russia with convenient connections via Riga. In addition, this summer Sochi will be one of the host cities for 2018 FIFA World Cup and the new connection via Riga will offer convenient flight options to all who are planning to attend the championship.



Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are delighted to launch operations between Riga and Sochi for this summer season. The new route will offer great summer gateway for travellers from the Baltics to the Black sea cost city Sochi, as well as new convenient connections for travellers from Russia with European and Scandinavian airports.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Sochi 2 flights weekly May 14, 2018 99 EUR 159 EUR 599 EUR

*Lowest fare, including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability



airBaltic flies from Riga to Sochi two times a week on a Boeing 737 aircraft, and the flight is scheduled to last 3 hours and 10 minutes. One-way ticket price to Sochi starts at 99 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs.



airBaltic serves over 70 routes from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2018, airBaltic has introduced eight new destinations from Riga to Malaga, Lisbon, Split, Bordeaux, Gdansk, Almaty as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad. In addition, airBaltic launched a new direct route connecting Tallinn and London.

