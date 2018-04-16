airBaltic launches new flights to Sochi and Kaliningrad

The Latvian airline airBaltic will launch two new routes from Riga to Sochi on May 14, 2018 and to Kaliningrad on April 16, 2018. Both routes will offer new travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Russia with convenient connections via Riga.



Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are delighted to add Sochi and Kaliningrad to our route map next year, increasing the number of new destinations for next year to seven. Both routes will strengthen the business and tourism ties between Russia and Latvia, and will create convenient new connections with European and Scandinavian airports.”

“Next summer both Sochi and Kaliningrad will be among the host cities for 2018 FIFA World Cup and the new connection via Riga will offer convenient flight options for those who are planning to attend the championship,” Reuss added.

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Sochi 2 flights weekly May 14, 2018 99 EUR 159 EUR 599 EUR Riga – Kaliningrad 6 flights weekly April 16, 2018 29 EUR 99 EUR 349 EUR

*Lowest fare, including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic will fly from Riga to Sochi 2 times weekly, but to Kaliningrad 6 times weekly. The flight to Sochi is scheduled to last 3 hours and 10 minutes, while to Kaliningrad – 55 minutes. One-way ticket price to Sochi starts at 99 EUR, but to Kaliningrad at 29 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs.

For the summer season of 2018 airBaltic has added Malaga (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Split (Croatia), Bordeaux (France) and Gdansk (Poland). A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

