New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine.

airBaltic Launches Riga – Kazan

The Latvian airline airBaltic on April 26, 2017 launched a new route between Riga and Kazan in Russia. The new route offers a convenient travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Russia, as well to Riga and beyond to destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the Baltics, and the CIS.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are happy to add Kazan, Russia to our route map, to complement our Riga – St. Petersburg and Riga – Moscow services. The new route offers Baltic travellers an exciting destination and for the residents of Kazan – a new convenient travel options across Europe and Scandinavia.”

Route

Flight frequency

Start date

Price*, Basic

Price*, Premium

Price*, Business

Riga – Kazan (Russia)

2 flights weekly

April 26, 2017

99 EUR

145 EUR

555 EUR

Riga – Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)

4 flights weekly

October 29, 2017

129 EUR

249 EUR

799 EUR

Riga – Odessa (Ukraine)

Up to 4 flights weekly

Already operates

99 EUR

145 EUR

479 EUR

Riga – Tampere (Finland)

6 flights weekly

Already operates

29 EUR

115 EUR

425 EUR

Vilnius – Munich (Germany)

3 flights weekly

Already operates

39 EUR

115 EUR

539 EUR

Riga – Aberdeen (United Kingdom)

3 flights weekly

May 2, 2017

39 EUR

125 EUR

639 EUR

Riga – Stavanger (Norway)

3 flights weekly

May 2, 2017

49 EUR

145 EUR

425 EUR

Riga – Geneva (Switzerland)

3 flights weekly

May 4, 2017

69 EUR

159 EUR

539 EUR

Riga – Catania (Italy)

1 flights weekly

May 11, 2017

99 EUR

145 EUR

639 EUR

Riga – Liepaja (Latvia)

3 flights weekly

May 16, 2017

15 EUR

25 EUR

99 EUR

Riga – Madrid (Spain)

3 flights weekly

May 26, 2017

75 EUR

135 EUR

499 EUR

Riga – Gothenburg (Sweden)

6 flights weekly

June 1, 2017

49 EUR

145 EUR

489 EUR

Vilnius – Paris (France)

4 flights weekly

Already operates

39 EUR

115 EUR

595 EUR

airBaltic flies from Riga to Kazan 2 flights weekly. Passengers board a Boeing 737 aircraft for a flight that lasts 2 hours and 25 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at EUR 99, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

To celebrate the occasion, passengers we were treated with a special design cake which symbolises the developed mechanical engineering, chemical and oil industry of Kazan making this city one of the industrial centres of Russia. 

 

 

 

   
