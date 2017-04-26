airBaltic Launches Riga – Kazan

The Latvian airline airBaltic on April 26, 2017 launched a new route between Riga and Kazan in Russia. The new route offers a convenient travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Russia, as well to Riga and beyond to destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the Baltics, and the CIS.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are happy to add Kazan, Russia to our route map, to complement our Riga – St. Petersburg and Riga – Moscow services. The new route offers Baltic travellers an exciting destination and for the residents of Kazan – a new convenient travel options across Europe and Scandinavia.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Kazan (Russia) 2 flights weekly April 26, 2017 99 EUR 145 EUR 555 EUR Riga – Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) 4 flights weekly October 29, 2017 129 EUR 249 EUR 799 EUR Riga – Odessa (Ukraine) Up to 4 flights weekly Already operates 99 EUR 145 EUR 479 EUR Riga – Tampere (Finland) 6 flights weekly Already operates 29 EUR 115 EUR 425 EUR Vilnius – Munich (Germany) 3 flights weekly Already operates 39 EUR 115 EUR 539 EUR Riga – Aberdeen (United Kingdom) 3 flights weekly May 2, 2017 39 EUR 125 EUR 639 EUR Riga – Stavanger (Norway) 3 flights weekly May 2, 2017 49 EUR 145 EUR 425 EUR Riga – Geneva (Switzerland) 3 flights weekly May 4, 2017 69 EUR 159 EUR 539 EUR Riga – Catania (Italy) 1 flights weekly May 11, 2017 99 EUR 145 EUR 639 EUR Riga – Liepaja (Latvia) 3 flights weekly May 16, 2017 15 EUR 25 EUR 99 EUR Riga – Madrid (Spain) 3 flights weekly May 26, 2017 75 EUR 135 EUR 499 EUR Riga – Gothenburg (Sweden) 6 flights weekly June 1, 2017 49 EUR 145 EUR 489 EUR Vilnius – Paris (France) 4 flights weekly Already operates 39 EUR 115 EUR 595 EUR

airBaltic flies from Riga to Kazan 2 flights weekly. Passengers board a Boeing 737 aircraft for a flight that lasts 2 hours and 25 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at EUR 99, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

To celebrate the occasion, passengers we were treated with a special design cake which symbolises the developed mechanical engineering, chemical and oil industry of Kazan making this city one of the industrial centres of Russia.