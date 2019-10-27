airBaltic Publishes its Full Winter Schedule

Latvian airline airBaltic has fully published its upcoming winter season schedule which will begin on October 27th, 2019. For the first time during this winter season airBaltic offers flights from Riga to Athens, Dublin, Reykjavik and Stuttgart.



Wolfgang Reuss, SVP Network Management of airBaltic: “Back in March we launched flights to Dublin and Stuttgart. Both of the routes have shown strong demand, making it viable to continue serving them also in the winter. Our passengers will be able to travel to both cities year-round for very attractive prices in the economy or our full-service business class on the new and comfortable Airbus A220-300 aircraft.”

During the upcoming winter season, airBaltic will also offer seasonal flights to skiing resorts of Salzburg, Verona and Poprad Tatry as well as four weekly flights to Abu Dhabi, which this year will already be resumed by the beginning of October. airBaltic will also continue to offer such sunny leisure destinations as Malaga, Barcelona and Lisbon among others.

Flights to Dublin and Stuttgart will be served for the entire winter season. Flights to Reykjavik will be operated until January 31, 2020 and restart on March 3, 2020, but the flights from Riga to Athens will continue until December 1, 2019 and restart on March 4, 2020.

From Tallinn, airBaltic will launch a new season route to Salzburg. In addition, it will be the first winter season for flights to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen.

A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com .