airBaltic Receives First CS300 Aircraft of 2018

The Latvian airline airBaltic welcomed the eighth of its 20 Bombardier CS300 jets, registered as YL-CSH, in Riga on February 3. By the end of 2018, airBaltic plans to have a total of 14 CS300 aircraft on its fleet.

This week airBaltic will exhibit one of its Bombardier CS300 aircraft at the largest aircraft exhibition in Asia – Singapore Airshow.

Thus far, airBaltic has carried over 760 000 passengers on the brand new Bombardier CS300 aircraft with every fourth airBaltic passenger flying on the aircraft. CS300 have completed more than 7 354 flights and flown over 19 345 block hours.

By the end of 2019 airBaltic is planning to have 20 Bombardier CS300 aircraft on its fleet. With an average jet fleet age of only 2 years, airBaltic, as an all-Bombardier operator, will have one of the youngest jet fleets in Europe.

The new Bombardier CS300 aircraft, with a total of 145 seats, offers excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and more. New aircraft is also much quieter – with four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, at the moment, it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO2 and NOX emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

airBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is the world’s most punctual airline connecting the Baltic region with 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic fleet consists of 31 aircraft – 8 Bombardier CS300, 11 Boeing 737 and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen. airBaltic has received numerous international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in reshaping its business. In 2012, airBaltic was ranked by Airlinetrends among the Top 10 airlines globally for innovations. airBaltic achieved the best on-time performance globally in 2014, 2015 and 2017.