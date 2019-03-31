airBaltic Starts Direct Flights from Riga to Stuttgart and Lviv

Latvian airline airBaltic yesterday, on March 31, 2019, launched the second summer route connecting Riga and Stuttgart, Germany. In additon, this evening airBaltic will start flights between Riga and Lviv, Ukraine.



Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Our business strategy Destination 2025 foresees even growth of our destination network. We will continue to increase the number of flights from all three Baltic capitals. We are delighted to launch flights to Stuttgart – our sixth destination in Germany, and Lviv – our third destination in Ukraine to our extensive route map and to continue to improve the connectivity to and from the Baltics.”

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Riga–Stuttgart 4 flights weekly March 31, 2019 49 EUR 105 EUR 399 EUR Riga–Lviv 4 flights weekly April 1, 2019 49 EUR 115 EUR 399 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic will operate both routes – Riga–Stuttgart and Riga–Lviv – four times a week. Passengers will travel to Stuttgart with Airbus A220-300 aircraft and the flight will last 2 hours and 15 minutes, but to Lviv airBaltic will fly Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft and the flight is scheduled to last an hour and 50 minutes. One-way ticket prices to Stuttgart and Lviv start at 49 euros, including airport fees and transaction costs. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets are available on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In summer 2019, airBaltic has launched new destinations from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv, and in May will launch flights to Kos and Menorca.